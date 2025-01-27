YesJulz Responds to Fans After Being Called a "Culture Vulture" on 'W.A.G.S to Riches' YesJulz has been called a "culture vulture" multiple times over the years. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 27 2025, 9:56 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@YesJulz

Even if the Netflix reality show W.A.G.s to Riches is your first taste of influencer YesJulz, whose real name is Julieanna, or Julz Goddard, you might have heard her name before. That's because she has a child with Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley, which is why she earned a spot on the series in the first place. But when she gets into an altercation on the show and she's called a "culture vulture," it sends shockwaves throughout the cast.

But what does culture vulture mean in regards to YesJulz? When she gets into an argument with Kenea Danair on W.A.G.s to Riches, the former agent calls Julz that phrase, and it makes things even more tense between the women. Outside of the show, Julz made headlines before, for being called the same name. But for those who might be unfamiliar with what it means, once you understand the meaning behind culture vulture, it will shed light on why the fight escalated so quickly.

What does "culture vulture" mean and why was YesJulz called that?

Kenea calls Julz a culture vulture during their fight on the show. And, outside of the series, it's a very real phrase used to describe someone who is appropriating someone else's culture. It's another way to describe someone who is using another race's culture to benefit from it or claim it as their own. According to Kenea, that's what Julz is doing as the mother of a mixed race child and as Duke Riley's ex.

And there are some who agree with the culture vulture claim. After viewers watched the episode, some flew to the comments section under posts on Julz's Instagram account. One user commented, "'My hair is real' such a nasty micro aggression to say to black women," in reference to something Julz says on the show during the fight.

"My hair is real" - @YesJulz



This is exactly why she said you're a culture vulture. You said that to humiliate that black woman. We see right through you!



#WAGsToRiches pic.twitter.com/rkAn8FLpbf — PrimRose (@EmpressChocFox) January 22, 2025

Another user replied to that comment to say, "And asking a Black woman what she does for the culture when she IS the culture. Zero to prove!" This is in reference to Julz asking Kenea how she contributes to Black culture as a Black woman.

And over on X (formerly Twitter), viewers have mixed reactions about Julz in general. While some believe she is indeed a culture vulture, others still assert that she didn't start the fight that escalated as quickly as it did. "Two things can absolutely be true at once," a fan posted on X. "Julz is for sure a culture vulture BUT she did not start that fight. That girl wanted her to buck, let's be very fr. #WAGsToRiches."

What has YesJulz said in response to the culture vulture claims against her?