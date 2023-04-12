Distractify
Home > Viral News > Influencers > Snapchat
Snapchat logo
Source: Snapchat

"Forbidden" Is a New Term Snapchat Users Are Encountering — What Does It Mean?

Snapchat users have begun to wonder what the "forbidden" message means. Is it a legitimate report, or is it simply just a glitch? Let's find out.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Apr. 12 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Another day, another Snapchat glitch — isn't social media supposed to make our lives easier, not harder?!

The multimedia instant messaging and photo-sharing app is known for its seemingly never-ending defects, including a bug that didn't allow many users to flip their cameras for some time.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, some Snapchat users are encountering a message that simply reads, "forbidden." Wait, does that mean what we think it means? Keep reading for all the known details. Plus, stick around to learn how users can fix the issue.

Snapchat app on an iPhone
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What does "forbidden" mean on Snapchat?

As most of us know, there's almost always an alternate meaning to specific terms or acronyms on Snapchat; however, forbidden means just that — not allowed or banned. More specifically, it indicates that a certain action is not allowed on the app.

If a user sends inappropriate or offensive content that violates Snapchat's terms of service, their account is at risk of being flagged as forbidden. The social media platform prohibits sexual content, bullying or harassment, threats and violence, hate speech, and spreading false information. Snapchat also forbids users from using the app for any illegal activity. With that said, we suggest you use the platform responsibly.

Article continues below advertisement

If a user finds that their account has been flagged as forbidden, they may face one or more of these consequences, depending on the severity of a user's violation:

  • Account suspension
  • Account termination
  • Legal action

So, how can you avoid being flagged as forbidden on Snapchat? For starters, you must familiarize yourself with the terms of service because it's crucial to understand what is and isn't allowed on the social media service. And, as we said before, use Snapchat responsibly; avoid any and all activities that could violate the terms of service.

Lastly, report any violations you come across.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Despite What You May Have Heard, Snapchat Has No Plans to Remove Snapscores

Snapchat Users Have Reported Games Are No Longer Available to Play

What Does Snapchat Plus Do? Here's the Full Rundown

Latest Snapchat News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.