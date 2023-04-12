Home > Viral News > Influencers > Snapchat Source: Snapchat "Forbidden" Is a New Term Snapchat Users Are Encountering — What Does It Mean? Snapchat users have begun to wonder what the "forbidden" message means. Is it a legitimate report, or is it simply just a glitch? Let's find out. By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 12 2023, Published 1:29 p.m. ET

Another day, another Snapchat glitch — isn't social media supposed to make our lives easier, not harder?! The multimedia instant messaging and photo-sharing app is known for its seemingly never-ending defects, including a bug that didn't allow many users to flip their cameras for some time.

Now, some Snapchat users are encountering a message that simply reads, "forbidden." Wait, does that mean what we think it means? Keep reading for all the known details. Plus, stick around to learn how users can fix the issue.

What does "forbidden" mean on Snapchat?

As most of us know, there's almost always an alternate meaning to specific terms or acronyms on Snapchat; however, forbidden means just that — not allowed or banned. More specifically, it indicates that a certain action is not allowed on the app.

If a user sends inappropriate or offensive content that violates Snapchat's terms of service, their account is at risk of being flagged as forbidden. The social media platform prohibits sexual content, bullying or harassment, threats and violence, hate speech, and spreading false information. Snapchat also forbids users from using the app for any illegal activity. With that said, we suggest you use the platform responsibly.

If a user finds that their account has been flagged as forbidden, they may face one or more of these consequences, depending on the severity of a user's violation: Account suspension

Account termination

Legal action