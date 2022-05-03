Does "GTS" Stand for "Go to Sleep" or "Google That S--t"?

If someone messages you "GTS" on TikTok, it means they are telling you to go to sleep. Or rather, hit the hay. Sayonara. Goodbye for now.

The acronym is usually exchanged in messages at night. An individual may also message someone "GTS" as a way to get rid of the person with whom they are chatting.

While some acronyms are spoken aloud, like "BRB" (be right back), "GTS" is usually just used in digital communication.