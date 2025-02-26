What Does It Mean to “Slime Someone Out”? The Term Has Multiple Negative Definitions The phrase became popular on TikTok following Drake's 2023 song with SZA, "Slime You Out." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 26 2025, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Like many societal norms, slang words come and go as generations change. And, in some cases, the slang holds different meanings, depending on who you're talking to. One of the more popular slang terms circulating in the ether is "slime," or to "slime you out." Slime has been a fixture in the TikTok streets, with many declaring Feb. 26 as the day to slime out your homeboy.

Sliming someone out has also been used in hip-hop culture through songs from rappers. So, what exactly does it mean to slime someone out? Let's settle this once and for all.

What does it mean to slime someone out?

Sliming someone out may sound fun or a bit nostalgic, but trust us when we say no one wants to be on the other end of a slime fest. According to Urban Dictionary, the phrase means to "Go behind someone’s back and kill or rob them after they are moving fishy or funny." The term has rang true on TikTok, as Feb. 26 marked the day to "slime out your homeboy," aka harm them because you no longer trust them. Thankfully, most followers were only joking about celebrating the day.

Sliming someone out basically means the person who has been "slimed" did something "suspicious" to deserve the betrayal returning to them tenfold. It appears those who use the term aren't familiar with the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."

Drake introduced another meaning to "sliming someone out" in his song, "Slime Me Out."

Sliming someone out doesn't always mean ruining, or even ending their lives. The term has also been associated with using someone for their body as well. Drake introduced another definition for the phrase in his 2023 collaboration with SZA, "Slime You Out." The song, which was featured on his album, For All the Dogs, features him and his real-life ex-girlfriend discussing being "slimed" in their past relationships.

Drake and SZA's version of sliming someone out is used in a sexual context. As TikTok user @chriscaresnone mentioned in a video, it can mean to manipulate someone for their sexual favors or to "engage in a casual relationship with someone" because of their bedroom skills without wanting to commit to being with all of them.