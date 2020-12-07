Dream Experts Offer Two Very Different Meanings Behind Snakes in Dreams

It's hard to resist the urge to roll your eyes at someone who seems hell-bent on telling you the "craziest dream" they just had last night. And while everyone's personal dreams seem extremely interesting to themselves, that's not always the case when it comes to conversations with others. So for the most part, we keep our ramblings about our sleepy time visions to ourselves. But if you found yourself dreaming about snakes and asked what it all means, here are some dream experts who've got opinions.

What does it mean when you dream about snakes?

According to author and professional dream analyst Lauri Quinn Loewenberg, snakes in a dream can represent one of two things. The first could be that the snake could represent a person in your life that is "toxic ... poisonous ..." or exhibits "dirty ... low" behavior. So think long and hard about the folks that you're associating with and who that snake could be.

Snakes could also mean something entirely different: It could pertain to salubrious changes in health or healing. Quite polar opposite meanings, but then again, we're dealing with dreams here and analyzing them isn't an exact science. According to Lauri, you shouldn't ignore snake imagery in your dreams for a multitude of reasons.

In an interview with The Cut she said, "Just as you would not ignore coming across a snake in real life, neither should you ignore your snake dreams. There is either a poisonous element in your life that you need to get rid of, or there is healing you need to recognize. Either way, acting upon the message or warning is a very good thing to do."

Mind Body Green echoed Lauri's dual-analysis, and, like the dream expert, states that there's a little bit of soul searching that's required to accurately analyze exactly what the snake means. Think about your life long and hard, as terrifying as that might be, and you'll probably ascertain exactly what that snake's supposed to represent. If you're bitten by the snake, it could mean that you were hurt by this toxic person.

I keep seeing snakes in my dreams. but they always miss me when they try to bite me

what does this mean dream readers 🤔🤔🤔 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) February 7, 2020

