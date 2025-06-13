"Read the Red Words" Is a New Slogan for Liberal Christians Who Oppose Trump The read the red words campaign is all about the Bible. By Joseph Allen Published June 13 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_jen_hamilton_

For the most part, people who consider themselves to be devoutly Christian tend to vote for Republicans. That's been the case for some time, although it's certainly not true for every Christian. Jen Hamilton has been open about both her political beliefs and her Christianity, and she's now launching a campaign to turn her words into action.

The campaign involves a slogan called "read the red words." Given that it has caused an incredible amount of controversy online, here's what we know about what it means.

What does "read the red words" mean?

In some versions of the Bible, the red words are the words that Jesus himself says across the New Testament. So, when Jen says that people should read the red words, she's referring to the gospel of Jesus Christ as it is depicted in the Bible. In a viral video, Jen recites some of these passages while sharing links and news clips that prove that the Trump administration is not living up to the teachings of Jesus.

Jen Hamilton is launching a campaign around the words.

Because Jen is Christian but does not support Trump, she has launched an entire campaign featuring shirts with the words "read the red words" and other slogans that are designed to remind Christians that not every action the administration is taking is in line with Jesus's teachings. "Every dollar from the 'Read the Red Words' shirts will go directly to charities doing the actual work," she explained in a post on Instagram.

She added that that will include "feeding the hungry, welcoming the stranger, caring for the sick, supporting immigrants, and showing up for the ones Jesus called 'the least of these.' "It felt important that this message do more than just make a statement. I hope it makes a difference too," she continued. "And if that means I'm 'toxically empathetic,' I'll take it. And I bet I have some friends out there who will gladly wear that label too."

Jen has caused some controversy online.

Although Jen doesn't see her Christianity as being in conflict with liberal values, there are plenty of people who disagree with her. "Where were your videos the past four years when our government was housing, feeding, and giving medical care to people who broke the law and came here, yet left AMERICANS out on the streets, including veterans? Where were you when people were DYING in N.C. when the hurricane hit and there was no help?" one person wrote in a comment under her video.