There Are Bible Scriptures About Blood on the Right Ear — How Does That Relate to Trump? One Alabama pastor says views of Trump's right ear related to the Bible are a "gross scriptural misinterpretation." By Chrissy Bobic Jul. 18 2024, Published 10:56 a.m. ET

Former president Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. And, while some of the internet was divided about their feelings regarding the shooting, others took to their faith to point out how they believe the Scripture in the Bible about blood on the right ear is directly related to what Trump survived.

Some believe that, based on the Bible, the injury means Trump was marked for a higher purpose. The heavy claim was disputed by many Christian pastors online. This followed an onslaught of social media posts agreeing that Trump's right ear, which was hit when the shot missed his temple by inches, means he has a Biblical purpose. But first, it's important to know what blood on the right ear means in the Bible.



What does "blood on the right ear" mean in the Bible?

There are multiple mentions of blood and ears in the Bible. But one that stands out is Exodus 29:20, which states, "Slaughter the ram, take some of its blood, and put it on the right earlobes of Aaron and his sons, on the thumbs of their right hands, and on the big toes of their right feet. Sprinkle the remaining blood on all sides of the altar."

Another one, Leviticus 14:14, says, "The priest is to take some of the blood from the guilt offering and put it on the right earlobe of the one to be cleansed, on the thumb of his right hand, and on the big toe of his right foot." And many believe blood in some of the Bible passages signifies purification and importance.

IN THE BIBLE, THE CONCEPT OF BLOOD ON THE RIGHT EAR (LEVITICUS 8:22-24 AND 14:28) SERVES AS A VISIBLE MARK OF CONSECRATION, SIGNIFYING THAT THE PERSON IS DEDICATED TO GOD'S SERVICE AND HAS BEEN SET APART FOR A SPECIFIC PURPOSE. This act represents a physical and spiritual… pic.twitter.com/KqW1sEqXdi — Denise Hofstadter (@DeniseHofstadt1) July 18, 2024

Some people believe Trump's bloodied right ear means he has a higher purpose.

The meaning behind blood on the right ear in the Bible is, according to some who have studied religion, about purifying the one who bleeds. And on social media, some have likened this meaning to Trump, whose right ear remained bandaged following the assassination attempt on him. One user on Twitter wrote, "Leviticus 8:22-24 and 14:28 talks about blood on the right ear as a mark of dedication to God's service [and] preparing the individual for service to God."