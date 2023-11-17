Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports

Understanding the Power Behind The "Reboot" Policy on PrizePicks

If one of your PrizePicks players leaves in the first half and doesn't return, the "Reboot" policy will still keep you in the game. Read on for details.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Nov. 17 2023, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

PrizePicks official logo.
Source: PrizePicks

The Gist:

  • PrizePicks is a daily fantasy sports site that centers on the performances of individual players.
  • If one of your players gets hurt or leaves a game early, the "Reboot" policy keeps you in the game.
Article continues below advertisement

If you're itching to turn your sports-watching couch sessions into a lively experience, we've got the golden ticket for you — jump into the PrizePicks party! The daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform lets you unleash your sports sage mode, predicting the epic (or not-so-epic) feats of individual players from any sports league.

After you've made your picks, feel free to kick your feet up and unwind — unless, of course, one of your players takes an early exit. Don't fret, though; you still have a shot, all thanks to the "Reboot" policy. Keep reading to learn more!

Article continues below advertisement
PrizePicks "Reboot" policy example.
Source: PrizePicks

What does "Reboot" mean on PrizePicks?

To explain this, we're going to use a real-life example. So, ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals primetime game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, some users may have selected superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and predicted he would throw for more than 155.5 passing yards.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Bengals leader left his team in the second quarter after a four-yard touchdown throw to running back Joe Mixon. He fell on his right wrist earlier in the game and didn't touch the field for the rest of the night.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was ruled out with a sprained right wrist.
Source: Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was ruled out with a sprained right wrist.

Now, since Joe exited the game in the first half and never returned, it triggered a "Reboot" for everyone who picked him. The entry went down a notch — like from a six pick to a five pick, and so on — and the Joe Burrow square was treated as if it were a DNP (Did Not Play). In other words, "Reboot" essentially means that the pick didn't count.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Lionel Messi Is Now Co-Owner of Kru Esports Along With Sergio Aguero

Travis Kelce Is Taking a Page Out of Taylor Swift’s Book With These Trademarks

Some Detroit Lions Fans Hold Up These Signs So They Can Get Rowdy on Third Downs

Latest Sports News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.