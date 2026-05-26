What Does RINO Mean in Politics? Trump’s MAGA War on Republicans Explained MAGA supporters use the RINO label to call out Republicans who simply refuse to fall in line. By Darrell Marrow Published May 26 2026, 5:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The RINO label is used to describe a Republican who acts too moderate for conservative tastes. Now, it often means something more personal and more MAGA-coded. When Trump and his allies call someone a RINO, they are not just dragging them online. They are sending a political warning.

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It is not just about policy anymore. In many MAGA spaces, “RINO” has become a political jab for betrayal. However, not everyone knows the term. Some people are wondering what a RINO is and how Trump has targeted them.

Source: Mega

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What does “RINO” mean in politics?

In politics, “RINO” means “Republican in name only.” Conservatives mostly use the term as a political insult against Republicans they believe are not conservative enough, not loyal enough to the party, or not aligned with a specific movement inside the GOP. According to Merriam-Webster, RINO is an “informal and disparaging” term for a Republican who is seen as disloyal to the party or not conservative enough.

The phrase “Republican in name only” has roots that go way back, but the acronym “RINO” became popular in the early 1990s. According to Vox, older versions of the phrase appeared before the modern GOP version fully formed, including references tied to Theodore Roosevelt-era Republican fights. The acronym took off after Bill Clinton won the White House in 1992, when Republicans were trying to figure out who counted as a “real” Republican after losing power.

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Republicans have generally used the label against moderates, dealmakers, establishment lawmakers, or anyone willing to work across the aisle. However, Trump supporters have taken the insult to another level. Now, MAGA supporters often use RINO to describe Republicans who criticize President Trump, reject his demands, or refuse to move exactly how his base wants them to move.

Source: Mega

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For traditional conservatives, a RINO may support higher spending, abortion rights, gun control, immigration compromises, or bipartisan deals. For Trump’s MAGA movement, the label is given to Republicans who reject Trump’s election claims, vote against his agenda, or refuse to back his preferred candidates.

Trump and MAGA are trying to push “RINOs” out.

President Trump has spent years using the RINO label against Republicans who cross him. According to AP, Trump targeted Republican state senators who opposed his redistricting push. He endorsed seven primary challengers after state senators defied White House pressure to redraw the state’s congressional map. One of those incumbents, Spencer Deery, told AP, “This is about one thing only. And that’s control.”

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The same dynamic played out with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. According to Axios, Trump spent months painting Massie as disloyal to MAGA and called him a “moron,” a “nut job,” and a “major Sleazebag.” Trump also said, “We’re in a fight against the worst congressman in the history of our country,” while backing a primary challenger against him.