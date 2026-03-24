Why Everyone Is Saying “Say Wallahi” and How iShowSpeed Made It Trend Online The phrase “say wallahi” blew up online, but its roots trace back to a serious oath. By Darrell Marrow Published March 24 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/SpeedyUpdates

Netizens are throwing “say wallahi” into everyday slang, and the phrase is everywhere — TikTok captions, group chats, and reaction videos. It shows up when people want proof, call someone out, or add a little drama online. Viral clips from iShowSpeed pushed it even further, turning it into a full-blown internet catchphrase.

Article continues below advertisement

And while it might sound like just another trendy line, “say wallahi” did not start as casual slang. The term carries real cultural and religious meaning. For many people, it holds a level of seriousness that goes beyond memes.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "say wallahi" mean?

“Say wallahi” means “swear to God” or “say it on God.” The phrase comes from Arabic. According to Britannica, Allah is the standard Arabic word for God. Additionally, the University of Toronto’s slang guide defines wallahi as “I swear to God” or “by God.” In regular conversation, that turns into a high-pressure way of saying, “Be for real,” “prove it,” or “swear you’re not lying.”

However, the phrase is deeper than a meme. In Islamic teaching, swearing by Allah carries weight. A hadith collected in Sahih al-Bukhari says, “Whoever has to take an oath, he should swear by Allah or keep quiet.” That is why a lot of Muslims do not hear wallahi as throwaway slang. They hear it as a serious oath tied to honesty, accountability, and respect for God’s name.

Article continues below advertisement

“Allah's Messenger met `Umar bin Al-Khattab while the latter was going with a group of camel-riders, and he was swearing by his father. The Prophet said, "Lo! Allah forbids you to swear by your fathers, so whoever has to take an oath, he should swear by Allah or keep quiet,” the passage reads.

Article continues below advertisement

iShowSpeed did not invent wallahi, but he helped push one version of it into meme history. According to Know Your Meme, the viral “Say Wallahi Bro” meme comes from a May 10, 2023, clip in which iShowSpeed regrets buying a Roblox avatar T-shirt listed at 18 million Robux. In that clip, he repeats, “Say you swear to god” and “Say wallahi bro,” and the audio kept circulating for years before exploding again on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

What is iShowSpeed up to now?

These days, iShowSpeed is everywhere, and he is moving bigger than ever. The streamer, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., continues to dominate YouTube with over 50 million subscribers and billions of views. In February, he went viral again after finishing his tour of Africa, where he streamed across multiple countries and even broadcast live from inside the Great Pyramid of Giza.