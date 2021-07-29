What Does It Mean to "Scratch" a Match in Swimming? We Have the Answers You Need

There are times that athletes "quit" or excuse themselves from a contest. There is a litany of reasons for this, some of them strategic, some of them due to nerves and the fear of not being able to rise to the occasion. Sometimes, even an injury can cause someone to "scratch" a match, which means to drop out of a race.

Team Unify defines scratching in swimming as such: "Scratching an event is declaring that, while you are at the meet and intend to race, you will not be participating in a particular race. Scratching should only take place with a coach’s approval.

"Many times a new swimmer will let nerves convince them that scratching is the best way to feel better. ... However, unless there is an injury or illness, the coach will want the swimmer to follow through. The nerves they feel will be dissolved by water."