"Split the G" Is a Drinking Challenge That Requires You to Have a Guinness

If you've ever found yourself in a bar on St. Patrick's Day, there's a decent chance you've seen a lot of very drunk Irish people. There's also a decent chance you've heard of something called "splitting the G," a drinking challenge that is surprisingly straightforward.

If you're wondering what exactly the challenge is, though, and how you can take part in it, we've got you covered. Here's everything you need to know about splitting the G.

What does split the G mean?

All you need to split the G correctly is a pint of Guinness. In order to succeed, you have to drink enough of your pint that, when the liquid and foam level off, they are sitting exactly in the middle of the word Guinness on your cup. Specifically, the line on the beer should split the G in Guinness. To do the challenge correctly, though, you have to split the G on your first drink, which means that you have to have a sense of exactly how much you need to drink.

It also requires a pretty healthy capacity, as the Guinness logo is fairly far down the glass. Most people either under or overshoot how much they need to swallow to split the G, but part of the fun is trying to nail it several times before you ultimately do. If it doesn't work the first time, you're obviously obliged to keep buying pints until you get the challenge right.

Paul Mescal explained the challenge during a Chicken Shop Date.

If you need a video explanation of how to split the G, you can't do much better than actor Paul Mescal's explanation to YouTube star Amelia Dimoldenberg during their Chicken Shop date. After Amelia grabs a Guinness for just her, Paul explains how the challenge works, leaving Amelia slightly stunned in the process. “Have you heard of this? ... See the G on the Guinness? You’ve got to split that with your first sip,” Paul explains.

“What? Drink that much Guinness?” Amelia responds, to which Paul points out that she's the one that brought Guinness into the equation. Paul and Amelia are just two examples of famous people who have tried the trend, which has infected many corners of the internet. Thankfully, though, splitting the G is usually a seasonal activity, and you're more likely to see videos about it in the weeks leading up to St. Patrick's Day.

If you didn't get to chance to try the challenge on the holiday this year, there's no reason you can't just go to a local bar and give it a shot. Alternatively, you can wait until next St. Patrick's Day rolls around if you're looking for a more festive reason to take part in the challenge.