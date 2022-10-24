Those Blue Checkmarks on TikTok Are All About Authenticity

To be eligible for verification, an account also has to have a completed profile — with a name, a bio, a profile photo, and at least one video — and it has to be secured with multifactor authentication and a verified email. Plus, an account also has to have been used in the past six months to be verification-worthy.

The good news, at least, is that it doesn’t cost money to be verified — so don’t be fooled by scammers trying to sell TikTok verifications.