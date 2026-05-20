Breaking Down What "Ufa" Means and Why La Knight Said It to Jey Uso on 'Raw' "Jey Uso fighting for his life to not break character." By Chrissy Bobic Published May 20 2026, 10:15 a.m. ET Source: WWE

There are some moments in RAW that WWE fans remember forever, and sometimes, those moments happen backstage rather than in the actual ring. That's what happened during the May 18, 2026, episode when LA Knight confronted Jey Uso backstage and accused him of planning an "ufa lafa ceremony" to take him down.

Article continues below advertisement

But what some WWE fans want to know now is what "ufa" means in Samoan. Jey Uso is one of the WWE stars who holds his Samoan culture close to him, and it's a big part of most of his storylines. But, as fans pointed out on Reddit and on other social media platforms, Jey seemed to almost break character when LA Knight said "ufa lafa," which has made people wonder what he was talking about.

Article continues below advertisement

What does "ufa" mean in Samoan according to Jey Uso?

According to users on Reddit who shared their knowledge of Samoan culture and the Samoan language, "ufa" is actually a curse word. However, it didn't look like LA Knight knew what he was even saying in the moment. It seemed like LA Knight had every intention of insulting Jey, but the way he did it was actually unintentional, because he appeared to use the wrong word.

"Ya'll gonna jump on me like you did Jacob?" Jey questions Jimmy Uso in the clip from RAW that was shared on TikTok. "Maybe you'll bring in Roman, do a whole new little ufa lafa ceremony and then y'all can tap dance on me. Is that how it's gonna go? Is that what it's gonna be? It wasn't too long ago it was the three of us taking on the Vision."

Article continues below advertisement

Did he just say UFA 😂 do yall know what that means in Samoan ? 🤭 — Taahine_ Tonga (@tonga_taahine) May 19, 2026

"It's hilarious to Samoans because LA Knight mispronounced it as 'ufa lafa' and 'ufa' in Samoan means [f--k you]/[get f--ked]," one user wrote on Reddit. Another Redditor confirmed, "Ufa is an inappropriate/curse word in Samoan so that's why he was laughing."

Article continues below advertisement

In actuality, it seems like LA Knight meant to say "ula fala." This is in reference to a sacred Samoan necklace that is often used in the WWE. So for LA Knight to mispronounce it and then say something that actually does have a significant meaning made for an unexpectedly funny moment for viewers watching the scene unfold.

Article continues below advertisement

LA Knight almost made Jey Uso break character,

Other than LA Knight mispronouncing "ula fala" and inadvertently saying a swear word in Samoan, according to some fans, he appeared to make Jey almost break character in the moment during the live segment. In the TikTok clip, you can see Jey turn away and appear to smile, likely in response to LA Knight's verbal flub.