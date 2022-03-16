Katina Sheds Light on the Off-Camera Fight Between Lindsey and Olajuwon on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE)

Fans of Married at First Sight are used to watching the drama unfold between couples. But what many didn't expect going into Season 14 was what happened between Olajuwon and Lindsey.

Olajuwon and Katina are a couple, as are Lindsey and Mark, but at some point during the flight to the group honeymoon, Olajuwon and Lindsey get into an argument that leads to even more drama later on.