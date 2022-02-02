Lindsey Says She Is Ready to Weather Any Storm With Mark After 'Married at First Sight' (EXCLUSIVE)

Lindsey told Distractify her goal is to be a supportive wife to Mark during hard times in his life, even if the issues started before she and he had a chance to get to know each other.

"Fortunate for him, I'm a ride or die woman, so I'll ride for him and help carry him through this storm," Lindsey shared. It's safe to say that Decision Day isn't much of a threat for this particular Season 14 MAFS couple.