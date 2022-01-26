Noi's Family Is Worried About Her Future With Steve on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 14 of Married at First Sight.

Every season on Married at First Sight, there's at least one couple who stands out as one that could make it in the real world away from cameras. In Season 14, one of those couples is Noi and Steve. And in an exclusive clip ahead of the Jan. 26, 2022 episode, Steve speaks with Noi's family to try and gain their trust. However, what they're most concerned about is Steve's job.