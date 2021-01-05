J Balvin's Mother, Alba, Is out of Surgery and Doing OK

During the last couple days of 2020, Colombian superstar J Balvin took to Instagram to ask his millions of followers to join him in praying for his mother, Alba Mery Balvin, who was about to enter surgery. But what happened to J Balvin's mom?

It was the last thing to occur in what was a rollercoaster year for the Medellín native, who at once broke Guinness records for his more than 13 Grammy nominations, collaborated with McDonald's, released his own take on Air Jordans, yet also unfortunately contracted COVID-19 and revealed to the public his ongoing battles with mental health.

What happened to J Balvin's mother?

"Oración por mi madre: una cirugía en la cabeza," Balvin posted on his Instagram stories (which translates to "prayers for my mother: a surgery in the head") along with a photo of his mother, Alba Balvin, in a hospital room.

In the next slide he shared in his stories, the "No Me Conoce" singer wrote in Spanish: "The tests are ongoing. Something very big will come." From what we were able to glean from his social media and other outlets, it appears that his mother, to whom he's famously very close, had to undergo surgery on her head. As a result, J Balvin harnessed his 45 million followers and asked them to join him in sending Alba prayers and good thoughts for her procedure.

A few hours into the new year, the Medellín native and Colores crooner thanked his loyal fanbase for their prayers. "Thank you to everyone who prayed for my mother," he wrote in Spanish on his page. "She is out of the most dangerous part, we are awaiting her recovery."

