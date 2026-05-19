Inside the Maldives Tragedy That Killed 5 Divers — What Went Wrong Beneath the Surface As of May 18, their bodies had not yet been recovered. By Jennifer Farrington Published May 19 2026, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: Pixabay;YouTube/CBS News

Five people lost their lives in the Maldives in May 2026, a place best known for hosting tourists from all over the world. All were killed during a diving excursion and were reportedly experienced divers, per E! News.

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What’s more is that the instructor leading the group on their journey was also killed. The team initially set out to explore a sea cave on May 14, 2026, and none returned. The body of the instructor, Gianluca Benedetti, was found that same day, while the four other bodies were located days later. Here’s what we know about the incident and what might have prompted such a tragedy.

What happened in the Maldives diving accident that claimed five lives?

Five Italian divers were killed in a diving incident after the team set out to explore a sea cave in the Maldives on May 14, 2026. Four individuals and a diving instructor headed out on the Duke of York vessel, CNN World reported, to the location where they would drop anchor and begin their dive.

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The divers included Monica Montefalcone, an associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa, and her daughter Giorgia Sommacal, along with marine biologist Federico Gualtieri and researcher Muriel Oddenino. The instructor was identified as Gianluca Benedetti.

Bodies of missing Italian divers found in Maldives https://t.co/sd3VVoWtQy — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 18, 2026

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Sadly, once they entered the water, they never made it back out. Benedetti’s body was located the same day at the mouth of the cave, while the four others were not found until May 18 inside the cave. As of that date, their bodies had been located but not yet recovered.

A post shared to X (formerly Twitter) by the Maldives National Defence Force confirmed the discovery of the bodies inside the Vaavu Atoll cave through a joint mission involving multiple agencies. The agency added that “further dives [would] be carried out in the coming days to recover the bodies.”

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The bodies of four missing divers has been located inside the Vaavu atoll cave on a joint search & recovery operation conducted by MNDF CG, @PoliceMv, & a team of experts arranged by the Italian Government. Further dives to be carried out in the coming days to recover the bodies. — Maldives National Defence Force (@MNDF_Official) May 18, 2026

What makes recovering the bodies especially difficult is how deep divers would have to travel to reach inside the cave. The group reportedly dove nearly 50 meters beneath the ocean’s surface, Maldives government chief spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef shared, per E! News, which is about 20 meters deeper than the recreational diving limit in the Maldives.

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“For recreational and commercial diving, by law, nobody is allowed to go further than 30 meters, and unfortunately, this appears to have happened a lot deeper because even the cave’s mouth is almost 50 meters under,” Shareef explained.

Not to mention, diving that deep requires special equipment and training, and the group apparently was only using standard equipment, Orietta Stella, a lawyer representing Albatros Top Boat said, per The Seattle Times. Simply put, a dive that deep, especially into a cave, is dangerous even for experienced divers. In fact, during the recovery mission, another diver reportedly died from decompression sickness, per CNN.

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It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of Staff Sergeant Mohamed Mahudhee from the @MNDF_Official Coast Guard, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vaavu Atoll recovery operation. His courage, dedication, and selfless service to the nation will never be… pic.twitter.com/SPPUnXrNDD — ~ adam ~ (@Adamiington) May 16, 2026

Military diver Mohamed Mahudhee, a member of the National Defence Force, was killed after going underwater as part of the recovery effort. While underwater, he reportedly suffered decompression sickness, a condition where there is a rapid decrease in pressure around a person, per Harvard Health.

So, what killed the five divers in the Maldives?