Mark Cuban Politics: Where He Stands After Working With Donald Trump Cuban says he wants cheaper drugs for Republicans, Democrats, and independents — even if Trump gets the credit. By Darrell Marrow Published May 19 2026, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

People are side-eyeing Mark Cuban's politics after the entrepreneur partnered with President Donald Trump. The billionaire, former Shark Tank star, and longtime Trump critic recently stood beside the president at the White House to promote TrumpRx, the administration’s prescription drug pricing website.

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Mark has spent years criticizing Trump. He endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016, backed Joe Biden in 2020, and actively campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024. But now his company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, is part of TrumpRx’s expanded drug-pricing push.

Source: Mega

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What are Mark Cuban’s political beliefs?

Partnering with Trump put Mark in a very public political pickle. He has spent years criticizing Trump, but his health care company now plays a direct role in a Trump-branded government initiative. However, Mark’s politics appear independent and business-minded. He does not seem tied to one specific political party. He has supported Democrats, praised some Republicans, considered independent runs, and repeatedly criticized the two-party system.

In April 2026, Mark made that point very clear at Politico’s Health Care Summit. When asked about supporting Kamala again in 2028, he shut it down and said his focus was on health care, not candidates. “Right now, we’ve got until 2028. I don’t care who the candidates are; I’m not trying to pick a candidate, I’m not trying to promote a candidate. I’m trying to change how f--ked up this health care industry is right now. That’s all I care about,” he said, per The National News Desk. He went on to add, “I’m not an ideologue about parties. Get rid of both parties, I’m happier.”

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Why did Mark Cuban partner with Donald Trump?

Mark did not suddenly become MAGA overnight. However, he did show up at the White House, praised TrumpRx, and kept things cordial. The partnership is for TrumpRx, the Trump administration’s drug-pricing platform. The White House announced on May 18 that TrumpRx.gov would expand to feature more than 600 generic medications, with pricing and discounts from Amazon Pharmacy, GoodRx, and Mark’s Cost Plus Drugs integrated into the site.

Source: Mega

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“I think, other than you, I've been the biggest proponent of TrumpRx.com and the reason for that is Republicans want cheaper drugs, independents want cheaper drugs, Democrats want cheaper drugs,” Mark said. “And together, I think we're going to do something special. What makes Cost Plus Drugs different is that when you click through TrumpRx to our site, not only will you see a great price, but you'll see our actual cost and that we only mark it up 15 percent.”

Mark also explained why Cost Plus Drugs fits into the platform. He said customers who click through TrumpRx to Cost Plus Drugs will see the company’s actual cost and its 15 percent markup. “This is a special announcement, this is a special partnership,” Mark said, adding that 559 of the listed drugs were from Cost Plus Drugs.