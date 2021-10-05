'Bridgerton’s Marc Pilcher Died of COVID at 53

So, is Marc OK now? Here's what we know.

What happened to Marc Pilcher?

After Marc picked up an Emmy for his work on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, he started a battle against COVID. Though he tested negative several times to make it to the ceremony, he contracted the virus sometime after the event. The 53-year-old makeup designer and hairstylist Marc Pilcher passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Source: Instagram / @marcelliotpilcher

“It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021,” reads a statement delivered to Variety. His friends and family remembered Marc's career, recalling to his agency, Curtis Brown, how he started out in theater and worked his way up to film and television, eventually receiving an Academy Award nomination for his work on Mary, Queen of Scots.

"Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before," wrote his loved ones. Various members of the Bridgerton family have reacted to the sudden passing of Marc, taking their thoughts to social media. Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Bridgerton, addressed the news on Twitter, writing, "The passing of Marc Pilcher is beyond words. I will forever be in awe of the incredible hairstyling and makeup work that he brought to Bridgerton. My heart goes out to his loved ones as we lost him way too soon."

Nicola Coughlan, aka Penelope on Bridgerton, took to Instagram to share her thoughts about her beloved colleague. "So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season 1," she wrote. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy Award. It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do."

Source: Instagram / @marcelliotpilcher