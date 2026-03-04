Streamer Adin Ross's Sister Madeline Ross Has Died Unexpectedly at 36 Adin Ross has another sister who is also an influencer. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 4 2026, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adinross

Streamer Adin Ross, who is known by fans for his frequent live streams on the Kick platform, has lost one of his sisters, Madeline Ross. According to TMZ, Madeline died in January 2026, though Adin has not shared information about the loss with fans. Still, many want to know what happened to Adin's sister and what her cause of death was.

Unlike Adin, Madeline was a private person. In fact, there doesn't seem to be a confirmed public social media profile for her. Adin, on the other hand, has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.9 million followers on Kick. Adin did not immediately respond to the news of his sister's death, but his supporters left comments on Kick to share their condolences for the streamer and his family.

Source: Instagram/@naomzies Adin with his sister Naomi

What happened to Adin Ross's sister?

The Broward County Medical Examiner's office in Broward County, Fla., confirmed to TMZ that Adin's sister, 36-year-old Madeline, died on Jan. 15, 2026. In the videos and streams following that date, Adin did not share the news with his subscribers, and he didn't insinuate that he experienced a loss of that magnitude.

Following TMZ's release of the news of his sister's death, Adin has continued to remain silent on what happened to her. He didn't share any information about an underlying health issue or diagnosis about his older sister, and their other sister, Naomi Ross, has also remained silent on what happened to Madeline.

After fans learned about Madeline's death, some commented on the rolling chat on Adin's Kick account to urge him to seek legal action against TMZ. Some wrote in the chat that they know Adin is private about some aspects of his life and that they were surprised to see the news from the outlet. Adin did not respond to his fans afterward.

There are questions about Madeline Ross's cause of death.

A cause of death about Madeline was not immediately released to the public. According to Us Weekly, Adin, Madeline, and Naomi have another sister, though she is much more private than both Adin and Naomi. In fact, Adin and Naomi have never shared many family photos on social media unless it was in cross promotion with each other.

Naomi hasn't shared details about Madeline's cause of death. She did, however, post a photo dump in February 2026 on Instagram. Among the photos was one with a joke about having a brutally honest sister. Another featured a beach with a piano and dozens of bouquets of roses placed upright in the sand. It's possible that the latter was involved in a memorial service for Madeline, but for now, Adin and his sister have remained silent on the loss.

