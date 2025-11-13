Adin Ross Got Dropped From Skate After Fraud Accusations The rapper and the streamer could be in trouble, depending on the outcome of the legal case. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 13 2025, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Adin Live

The fame Adin Ross has on the internet continues to grow every year. However, the popular streamer is stuck in a complicated legal situation due to his involvement with the Stake digital platform. The outcome of the legal case could heavily affect Adin's career.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Adin dropped from Stake? Here's what we know about the controversy that threatens to take down two major celebrities. The influence of the platform can't be denied after so many advertisements for it have been spotted across social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Adin Ross dropped from Stake?

Adin was dropped from Stake and their marketing agreement because the streamer was accused of making millions of dollars thanks to the platform's misleading publicity. The situation comes down to the demographic that likes Adin the most. The internet personality is a streamer. Young people are the ones most willing to tune in to watch someone else play a video game and react to it. Children, teenagers, and young adults are Adin's biggest consumers.

Stake doesn't directly encourage people to gamble. However, the platform has created a system in which they can rely on a legal loophole. While Stake doesn't actively encourage gambling, users of the platform can acquire Stake Cash with real money. The digital currency can be used to place bets. This is how Stake users can gamble without any apparent legal repercussions. Of course, that wasn't going to last forever. People noticed what Adin and Stake were trying to do.

Article continues below advertisement

These complicated gambling cases usually lead to legal action being taken. A lawsuit filed in Missouri directly targets Stake's inconvenient practices. The lawsuit states: #Despite Defendant’s claim that players are purchasing harmless virtual tokens, the pricing structure and game play reveal that Stake Cash — not Gold Coins — is the real product Stake is selling to entice players into engaging in real-money gambling."

Source: Mega

Drake was also affected by the Stake lawsuit.