Chances Are, Agent Morgan Might Return to 'Criminal Minds' for the Season Finale

By

Supervisory Special Agent Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) stole fans' hearts with his daring approach to the most daunting of cases, good temper, and kind personality. The character left Criminal Minds during Season 11, garnering widespread disbelief. Praised for his incredible ability to work out the motifs driving the most heinous criminals, Morgan became a crucial character during his eight seasons on the show. So, what happened to Agent Morgan? Could he make a comeback to Criminal Minds

What necessitated Agent Morgan's departure from 'Criminal Minds'?

As Fandom reveals, Season 11 of Criminal Minds wasn't generous with the genius agent.  "A Badge and a Gun," saw Derek confront one of his worst, most-crippling fears, getting abducted by a gang of loathsome criminals while out and about with his pregnant wife, Savannah (Rochelle Aytes). "Derek" picks up exactly where "A Badge and a Gun" left off, showing Derek get caught up in a vicious battle with his evil-minded captors. 