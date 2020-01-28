Chances Are, Agent Morgan Might Return to 'Criminal Minds' for the Season Finale

As the actor explained in an interview with Entertainment Online, he left Criminal Minds in search of new career options.

"I say this a lot: I treat my acting career like school. The Young and the Restless was high school. I knew I needed to evolve and graduate. And then Criminal Minds has been college. And I just feel that I needed to evolve and graduate. So now I'm going to go to grad school or whatever you want to call it," Shemar told the portal.