Ali Matta Has Been Absent From Chicago's Q101 Morning Crew — What Happened?

Ali "Matta" Mattacola is a Chicago-based radio personality best known for co-hosting the "Q101 Morning Crew" alongside on-air personalities Brian Haddad and Justin Nettlebeck. The dynamic trio has helmed the "Brian, Ali, and Justin" show since December 2018, but as of late, one member, in particular, has been noticeably absent from the broadcasts.

Listeners have become accustomed to the unique combination of Brian, Ali, and Justin; therefore, it makes total sense that many would be worried about Ali, seeing as she has been missing from the broadcast for quite some time. With that said, what happened to Ali from Q101? Here's everything we know.

What happened to Ali on Q101?

For those who have forgotten, Ali is no longer part of the Chicago station — she decided not to renew her contract with Q101, according to her former co-hosts Brian Haddad and Justin Nettlebeck.

"Ali has decided not to re-sign with Q101," Brian announced during the broadcast on Nov. 28, 2022. He then looked back at her time with the station, adding, "We had some ridiculously good times with Ali over the last four years we’re going to miss her."

Justin also addressed Ali's departure: "Today's announcement was extremely difficult to do and honestly much like you, I’m still processing everything. Change is hard to face sometimes, but I keep reminding myself, and I want to remind you that this change is good," he shared on Facebook on Nov. 28, 2022. "This is change that she wanted and needed for herself. Regardless of how it makes me feel personally, this is Ali chasing her dreams and happiness."

He added, "We always joked about holding her back, and that joke still stands today. Ali is great and deserves all the happiness and success this universe has to offer. We are privileged to call her a friend, a sister, and it was a blast working beside her. Four years went by in a flash, and even though things are different, we are extremely excited to start the next journey."