Angela Yee Announced Her Only Brother Unexpectedly Passed Away at Age 51 The radio personality discussed her brother's death during an episode of her show 'Way Up with Angela Yee.' By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 19 2025, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Throughout her career, journalist and on-air personality Angela Yee has kept her audience connected through her reporting and commentary on various radio shows, including The Breakfast Club and her own shows, Way Up with Angela Yee and Lip Service. However, in December 2025, the Power 105.1 diva shared her own "tea," which was deeply personal.

During a Dec. 18 episode of Way Up, Angela announced that her brother, Bry, passed away at the age of 51. She has since detailed what happened to him. Here's what to know.

What happened to Angela Yee's brother?

On her radio show, Angela confirmed to her fans that her brother died of an aneurysm. She also detailed how she and her mother and father found out her brother had passed. Angela said she and her family are on a group thread that her brother is usually active in, so, when he didn't respond, their mother went to their house to check on him.

“He’s very active in our group text,” she said on Way Up. “He’s the person where if you call him, he’s gonna answer, if you text him, he answers right back.” It was there that she found him dead on the floor in his home.

Angela further explained that her brother showed signs of being unwell before he died. She recalled him complaining of having "bad headaches" several days before he died, which he initially didn't think would be as severe as it ultimately was. However, Angela said her brother's pain became so intense he was taking up to three Advil tablets daily in his final days. The medical examiner working on the host's brother's case ultimately ruled that the aneurysm was what caused his death, and it was confirmation of how symptoms can be grave warning signs.

Angela Yee warned fans to monitor "ourselves and our health" following her brother's death.

In her update about her brother, Angela explained that her willingness to open up about her family's deeply personal matter wasn't for naught. She said she wanted to use her brother's story to raise awareness in hopes that her listeners would better monitor their health.

"I just want to make sure we’re taking care of ourselves and our health," Angela stated. "When you feel pain like that, and it feels out of the ordinary, it is important to see a doctor – You never know what could happen,” she said. “It’s also not something I would’ve thought either. I’ve had headaches before, and I don’t get them a lot. I probably would’ve did what he did.”

She also shared that her brother's unforeseen death made her look at her own affairs more seriously, noting that, when the conversation came up about whether her brother wanted to be cremated, she didn't know because they had never discussed it. "God forbid something happens, it’s nice when things are in place,” Angela continued. “But you never expect it at that young age. "Making sure you know whose power of attorney, making sure that people know what it is that you want to happen, having a will, all of those things we discussed, because you do never know when something’s gonna happen."