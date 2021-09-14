YouTuber Bashurverse Is Dead, and Many Fans Want to Know What Happened to Him

YouTuber Bashurverse Is Dead, and Many Fans Want to Know What Happened to HimBy Joseph Allen
Sep. 14 2021, Published 10:20 a.m. ET
Following an extended period of silence on his YouTube channel, many fans of Bashurverse, aka Tasty, whose real name was Brandon Dylan Ashur, wanted to know what happened to him. Brandon was best known for his videos on Minecraft, and he had been on YouTube for more than a decade. Rumors began to spread online that he had died, but a lack of solid information led to wild speculation, and it was difficult to know what was true.
Bashurverse died after contracting COVID-19.
In a post on Facebook that has since been taken down, Brandon's sister Anesa announced that he had died after contracting COVID-19. After her post was taken down, one of Brandon's fans decided to repost it on Reddit.
"Brandon Dylan Ashur. There are so many things I could say but I don’t think I could even put our lives into words if I wanted to," she wrote. "Why is this beast so terrible? Why did it have to get you?"
"You have faced so many challenges in your 36 years, never would I imagine we would lose you to a pandemic. You are one of the strongest people I know, and pushed through no matter what the internet said, no matter what people wanted to think," she continued. "You proved how amazing of a soul you are. I love you to the moon and back."
"My brother fought COVID, and unfortunately lost the battle," her post concluded. "He has moved so many people through streaming. His 1.5 million on YouTube. The endless streamers on twitch. He fought so many demons all while saving millions of people without even realizing it. I cannot believe this is happening. He withstood every stupid comment made by the people who wanted him to fail. He was amazing. He is amazing. I hate this so much."
Brandon had been absent from social media for years before his death
Before his death at the hand of the pandemic, Brandon had been largely absent from social media for years after he was accused of being involved with girls who were minors while he was in high school. He posted videos until 2015, but then removed his entire social media presence and remained largely silent until 2019, when he re-emerged under the name Toasty.
Following the news of his death from COVID-19, many fans wondered whether he had been vaccinated prior to contracting the disease. Even as some speculated about his vaccination status, though, others offered their best wishes to his family.
“His family is most likely going through a lot right now and as soulless as it might seem for me to say, they have my thoughts and prayers," one person wrote.
Brandon is just the latest high-profile figure to die after battling with COVID-19. The pandemic has been raging for 18 months now in the US, and it's claimed countless lives during that time. Some of them have been relatively young and famous people like Brandon, but there have also been thousands of others who lost their lives more anonymously as a result of the disease.