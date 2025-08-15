Bounty Tank's Accident Was a Consequence of His Unconventional Profession The bounty hunter, who also has a successful YouTube channel to his name, handles his business in the Ohio area. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 15 2025, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @Bounty Tank

There's something brave and reckless about what Bounty Tank does for a living. The former police officer takes on sensitive contracts in order to take his skills to the next level as a bounty hunter. While he helps as many people as he can, Bounty Tank understands that his line of work is extremely dangerous. At some point, Bounty's career path was going to catch up to him, trapping him in a dangerous situation that could risk his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Besides taking on perilous assignments as a bounty hunter, Bounty Tank has a successful YouTube channel to his name. Over 800,000 people are constantly checking in on what the former police officer is up to. It doesn't matter if it's genuine concern or morbid curiosity, the eyes of the internet are on Bounty Tank. What happened to him? Here's what we know about the accident that shocked the followers of the web icon.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Bounty Tank?

According to TMZ, Bounty Tank was shot on camera when he was filming an episode of his reality show in Ohio. The event caused extreme damage to his body, leaving him with an injured colon and kidney. Medical staff ended up removing the bounty hunter's kidney in order to save his life. Bounty Tank went through a close call, with the content creator nearly passing away for all the world to see as part of the video.

TMZ approached Bounty Tank four months after the shooting had taken place. The content creator was reportedly optimistic after going through five separate surgeries performed to control the damage to his body. Bounty mentioned that what was removed during the procedures was "nothing I can't live without." It appeared that, after a devastating treatment that couldn't confirm if the content creator would live or die, Bounty Tank was more than ready to step in front of the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

One of the bullets that hit Bounty Tank landed near his heart. Here's what the bounty hunter stated regarding the aftermath of the shooting: "I'm a walking miracle. They said I lost more blood than I had. So, I'm thankful to be here. And I'm walking! They said that I wouldn't be walking this fast. They said it would be eight months' recovery for me to even just walk. So, I'm doing good." Although what happened to Bounty was violent, there's a reason why the perpetrator won't face legal consequences.

Did Bounty Tank forgive the person who shot him?

According to TMZ, the person who shot Bounty Tank was indicted on a weapons under disability charge. The Summit County Prosecutor's Office explained that the individual fired in self-defense. These sorts of situations are expected to happen in a bounty hunter's life. The line of work is not as action-packed as movies and television shows depict it to be.

Article continues below advertisement