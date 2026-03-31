What Happened to Bron Breakker? WWE Star Faces Uncertain WrestleMania Future A sudden injury and surgery sidelined Bron Breakker, pausing his momentum at a critical moment. By Darrell Marrow Published March 31 2026, 9:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

WWE fans are holding onto hope that Bron Breakker will appear at WrestleMania 42. WWE first wrote him off through storyline chaos, then confirmed real-life medical issues. Before that, Bron had been on a fast, violent rise. He is the son of Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner, and his résumé backs up the hype. He debuted in NXT on Sept. 14, 2021, and won his first match.

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He became a two-time NXT Champion, later won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Baron Corbin, and then moved to the main roster. There, he picked up two Intercontinental Championship reigns in 2024 and 2025. Now, Bron’s wrestling future hangs in the balance as fans ask what happened and when he will return.

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What happened to Bron Breakker?

Bron was in the middle of a serious push, then everything changed fast. On Jan. 5, he challenged CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw and came up short. One week later, he snapped. He attacked Penta and Dragon Lee, then put his hands on Raw General Manager Adam Pearce. WWE’s Jan. 12 results state that Bron was suspended and “sent home indefinitely” after the incident.

On Feb. 2, WWE said Bron “snapped” again after being attacked by a mysterious assailant at the Royal Rumble, keeping his story hot right before the injury news became public. Then came the real update. On the Feb. 9 episode of Raw, WWE addressed Bron’s status on air, and Michael Cole told viewers Bron had been injured during training, underwent surgery, and was out indefinitely. According to Wrestling News, the surgery was for a sports hernia, but the injury situation worsened around the Raw after the Royal Rumble.

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When will Bron Breakker return to the WWE?

Bron is still at the height of his career, so his return feels inevitable. The real question is timing. Tony D'Angelo recently shared a positive update, telling TMZ’s Inside the Ring, “He’s doing good, I’ll say that. He’s Bron, he’s a machine.” He added, “When he’s ready, I’m sure he’s gonna jump right back into it and split people in half just like he does.”

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Still, some are wondering if Bron will make it to Wrestlemania. Right now, his fate is uncertain. WWE’s official WrestleMania 42 preview page lists matches including CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton, and the Intercontinental title ladder match for Penta, but Bron is not listed in a match as of March 31. WWE has, however, advertised him for the WrestleMania After Dark event in Las Vegas, which shows he is still part of WrestleMania week promotion, even though that does not confirm an in-ring appearance.