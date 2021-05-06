Weatherman Brooks Garner Is Leaving FOX 31

Even though Brooks is open about leaving FOX 31, he hasn't listed a reason for his departure. It could be because of another offer or a change in his career. According to his LinkedIn, Brooks seems to have stayed at other positions for five to six years, but only arrived at FOX 31 half a year before the pandemic.

Brooks could also be leaving for personal reasons. Other Fox anchors, like Todd Piro, have taken time off for paternity leave. And after some time away, Steve Docoy came back to Fox to say his son Peter had just gotten married.

Working in the pandemic could be affecting Brooks in ways we haven't seen. Switching things up with his career could be his way of coping.