Was Cesar Millan Really Sentenced to Life in Prison? Addressing the Rumor "Did you hear the news?" — Cesar Millan By Jennifer Farrington Published April 4 2025, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: National Geographic

If you’ve been keeping up with dog behaviorist and animal lover Cesar Millan (full name: César Felipe Millán Favela), there's a good chance you came across some concerning news in April 2025. A YouTube video has been making the rounds, claiming that The Dog Whisperer star has been sentenced to life in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

While the video touches on some real aspects of his past, like his struggles when he first arrived in the U.S., where he didn’t speak English and spent about two months sleeping under a freeway, per Hola!, the claim about him being behind bars is what has people talking. So, is there any truth to it? Here’s what we uncovered.

What happened to Cesar Millan? Is he in jail?

Cesar Millan is not in jail based on his recent Instagram activity, and there is no solid evidence suggesting he is facing criminal charges that would land him behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement

Therefore, the YouTube video claiming that Cesar Millan was sentenced to life in prison appears to be spreading false information. In fact, on April 3, 2025, he posted to his Instagram Stories promoting new merch from his clothing line, Instinctual, specifically the Pack Leader Hoodie, which he was wearing in multiple photos.

Article continues below advertisement

On April 4, 2025, he also shared a video on his Instagram stories featuring a Goldendoodle, touting it for holding the Guinness World Record for the longest underwater dive. It seems if Cesar were in prison, he wouldn't be sharing dog facts or photos of himself wearing pieces from his clothing line. And if he were in prison, his team would likely be posting on his behalf to advocate for him.

What further confirms this is that on March 28, 2025, Cesar made a guest appearance on Young Hollywood with two of his dogs, Chewy and Sophia. Again, if he were facing a life sentence, it’s highly unlikely he’d be using his special channels to promote recent appearances and merch.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Cesar Millan now?

Cesar Millan appears to be thriving in Los Angeles, where he continues his work as a dog trainer and educator. Between running his clothing line, Instinctual, and making appearances where he shares valuable dog training tips, it’s clear he’s doing just fine. Whether he’s answering common pet questions or connecting with owners through live events, Cesar remains dedicated to helping pets and their owners — not sitting in a jail cell.

Article continues below advertisement

On March 19, 2025, Cesar shared some exciting news about one of his latest ventures, announcing a new program at Training Cesar's Way called The Pack Leadership Community. This initiative allows pet owners to come together during live virtual events, where they can learn weekly from Cesar himself. It’s not just a learning opportunity, but also a chance for pet owners to connect with each other and share experiences.