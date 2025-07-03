What Happened to Chandi Dayle in the Bahamas? The DCC Vet Violated a Major Team Rule Chandi starred in Season 2 of Netflix's 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 3 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chandidayle

After a successful first season, Netflix ordered a second season of its popular series, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders. The Season 2 premiere debuted in June 2025, giving fans a healthy dose of mess and an inside look at the behind-the-scenes process of assembling the star-studded team.

Article continues below advertisement

The show's sophomore season featured much of the drama from Season 1, along with new developments. One Season 2 development occurred when one of the Cowboys' veteran cheerleaders, Chandi Dayle, violated a cardinal rule during a trip to the Bahamas, nearly costing her her job. Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Chandi in the Bahamas on 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders?'

During a Season 2 episode of America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, Chandi and the rest of the DCC traveled to the Bahamas for a relaxing getaway. The senior cheerleader also saw the trip as a way to unwind and regroup while healing from a breakup. On the show, she shared that the relationship had become physically and emotionally abusive and had resulted in her ex allegedly stalking and harassing her when they broke up.

"It was all rainbows and butterflies in the beginning,” Chandi explained. "We broke up and at that time, I met my boyfriend now. I started getting random messages from many different fake numbers describing exactly what my boyfriend was wearing. He was a stalker.” The cheerleader's willingness to move on from her past resulted in her connecting with someone in the Bahamas who she said "shared similar things" to what she had gone through.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was just like crumbling down and I was like, ‘Dang, I feel like I have no one here to talk to and so it’s nice to have someone to confide in,'" Chandi recalled. After connecting with the stranger, she decided to move their conversation to her hotel room. The problem with that was she was sharing a room with one of her teammates, a major girl code red flag. Chandi also broke team protocol by bringing them into the room that the team paid for.

Article continues below advertisement

“In our contract, it specifically even states that we are not allowed to give out information like that," fellow senior Dallas Cowboy cheerleader KayDianna Mackenzie stated. "Specific information like location, the hotel – that would put anyone in harm’s way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Was Chandi fired from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

When word got out that Chandi brought a stranger into her and her teammate's hotel room, her peers called her out for violating the team's rules. She was ultimately punished with a leave of absence and was demoted from her leadership role upon her return. By the end of Season 2, Chandi retired from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders after six years with the organization. According to Elle, most cheerleaders retire after five years, although her demotion may have influenced her decision to step away.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Chandi didn't have a squeaky clean run during her final DCC season, she shared on the show why she didn't regret her decision. She admitted that sharing her experience helped her heal, although she said she could have chosen a better location.