Chooch the Dog's Supporters Said Goodbye to Their Favorite Furry Content Creator

Content creators come in all different varieties, and for some users, the best ones are the pets that steal everyone's hearts along the way. That's the case for Eddie N Chooch, the fur dad and dog combo that racked up more than 800,000 Instagram followers thanks to their heartwarming content daily. But after Chooch passed away, fans wondered what happened to the dog and what it meant for Eddie's account and content to follow.

Eddie originally met Chooch when he was on vacation and Chooch was a stray dog he discovered. He took him home, and from there, the duo's content began. Eddie has also shared adventures with his other pets, and he makes social media posts promoting local animal organizations. But for some, things just aren't the same without Chooch.

What happened to Chooch the dog?

In May 2025, Eddie began sharing some Instagram posts about Chooch's health. He didn't share that there was anything serious going on with the dog, and he even updated followers to show that Chooch had, after a short time, begun to act normal again. In one post, Chooch is seen eating well. In another, Chooch is on a walk and as curious as ever.

Somewhere along the way, though, his health took a turn. And, almost as quickly as Eddie shared the positive updates about Chooch's health, he shared one that their fans and followers had been dreading. Chooch died, and it was a sudden loss for Eddie, as Chooch had seemed to make a positive turn with his health shortly before he passed away.

Eddie shared details about Chooch's cause of death.

On May 27, 2025, Eddie posted a tearful video on Instagram where he shared what happened to Chooch and the dog's cause of death. "If you'll notice, it's just me sitting on my step, right? No Chooch. No Chooch on my shoulder, and I got some bad news for you guys," he says. "So it turns out that Chooch had cancer all throughout his organs, and I had no idea. He didn't really show any symptoms."

Eddie also explains in his video that the only symptom was when Chooch threw up a week and a half before he died. When Eddie was on vacation, his longtime dog sitter gave him regular updates on Chooch and, when she explained that Chooch wanted to "constantly drink water," it was a bit of an alarm bell for Eddie.

He spoke with a vet, who performed an exploratory surgery. They informed Eddie that they believe the cancer started in Chooch's pancreas and spread throughout his liver and his entire body. Eddie took a flight home, but he had to say goodbye to Chooch on FaceTime because, even with multiple blood transfusions, Chooch's body was shutting down.