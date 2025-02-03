'Gold Rush' Fans Continue To Mourn Dozer As Parker Schnabel Introduces a New Pup Parker Schnabel is Dozer's owner on 'Gold Rush.' By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 3 2025, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@goldrushparker

Even though the hunt for gold is why some viewers began watching Gold Rush, it's the people that kept them coming back for more. Though for some fans, it's the show's unofficial canine mascot, Dozer. Parker Schnabel first introduced Dozer early in the series, but some fans have been asking what happened to Dozer on Gold Rush after they couldn't help but notice his absence.

According to Discovery's official bio for the canine cast member, "Dozer is at home on a mine site and is very adventurous. His favorite activities are either chasing sticks or eating steak. He does both with boundless energy and enthusiasm." His bio also says how he was a great "warning system" for bears nearby. But what happened to Parker's dog on Gold Rush?

What happened to Dozer on 'Gold Rush'?

Viewers who have faithfully tuned in to weekly episodes of Gold Rush on the Discovery Channel noticed that Dozer is nowhere to be found. For years, he was the faithful sidekick to Parker, and because of his absence, fans took to social media to ask what happened. It turns out, Parker shared what happened to his pup on Instagram in March 2023.

"Dozer passed away," he wrote at the time in a post featuring a handful of photos of Dozer. "He must've had a heart attack or aneurysm, so it was peaceful anyways. He always had a toy and a wagging tail and was always there when someone needed cheering up (normally me). Not easy, he's been my #1 companion for 9 years and we've been through a lot together."

Although Parker didn't share as much on Gold Rush, fans took notice when they realized Dozer was no longer part of the episodes where Parker was front and center. And then, when Parker introduced his new dog on the show, most fans put two and two together and figured that something had happened to Dozer on Gold Rush.

Parker Schnabel got a new dog on 'Gold Rush' named Bosco.

On Feb. 1, Parker was tagged in an Instagram post featuring a video of him with Bosco, his new dog, in it. the caption said that Parker's new dog has "a nose for gold." Christo Doyle, a producer for some Discovery Channel shows, commented on the post to congratulate Parker. He wrote, "This put a smile on my face. Congrats, @goldrushparker. Bosco is a lucky pup." And Parker seems to get that, since Bosco appears to be a new member of the team on Gold Rush.