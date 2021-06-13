Christian Eriksen Is Stable and Talking to Teammates After Collapsing on Field

Good news: Danish footballer Christian Eriksen is “stable” after what happened on Saturday, June 12. In case you missed that scary moment, the 29-year-old midfielder collapsed midway through his team’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland.

“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination,” the Danish Football Association said in a statement on June 13, per CNN.