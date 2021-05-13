CJ So Cool's Dog Rhino Died — But Where Is His Other Dog Bruno?

On May 12, 2021, CJ shared an Instagram post in which he announced Rhino had died. He also uploaded what looked like a screenshot of a Google result search he found regarding pets dying from what would essentially be called a broken heart. It seems as though, according to CJ, Rhino died because he and Royalty split up and when she moved out, she took the kids with her.

Some fans have speculated that when Royalty moved out, she took Bruno with her, thus separating him from Rhino and causing, in CJ's eyes, a bigger rift within the family. Another fan commented on a YouTube video that CJ got rid of Bruno a while ago due to some behavioral issues.

Whatever the case may be, CJ hasn't explained what happened to Bruno. And now, with the death of his dog Rhino and his separation from his wife still fresh, fans are curious and, frankly, concerned about Bruno's whereabouts.

Hopefully, for everyone's sake, he was simply re-homed and CJ just didn't share that information with his followers.