What Happened to Déjà Vu on 'Live With Kelly and Mark' After Health Update? A candid on-air moment from Déjà Vu gave viewers clarity after days of speculation about her appearance. By Darrell Marrow Published April 8 2026, 11:43 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/LiveKellyandMark

DJ Déjà Vu has become synonymous with Live with Kelly and Mark. She joined the Live family in spring 2021 during the Live with Kelly and Ryan era. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest introduced her as the show’s official announcer.

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However, her role goes beyond reading intros. Déjà serves as the studio announcer and emcee, helping open the show and set the energy. She also steps in front of the camera when needed. In August 2022, she joined Ryan at the co-host desk for a day. In November 2025, she filled in for Mark Consuelos while still handling announcer duties. Recently, fans have noticed a change in Déjà. Now, some are wondering what happened to her.

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What happened to Déjà Vu on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark?’

On the April 7 episode, Déjà addressed viewer concerns directly. She revealed that she has been dealing with Bell’s palsy after symptoms began in mid-March while the team was in Los Angeles for its annual post-Oscars show. Déjà told Kelly and Mark that the condition caused facial paralysis.

“It’s facial paralysis, and it kind of droops to the side a little,” she said. She added, “Mine isn’t as bad as some that I’ve seen online. And I’m not in a lot of pain, it’s just more inconvenience.” Kelly called her “such a trooper,” while Mark told her, “We love you, Déjà.”

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For worried fans, there is nothing to suggest that Déjà is leaving the show. Neither ABC nor the show has announced a departure, and her health update suggests this is a recovery, not a permanent absence.

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Who is Déjà Vu?

Before she joined Live, Déjà built a long career in radio. She grew up in Jacksonville, Fla., and started in local radio before moving to the St. Louis area in 1999. There, she worked as a midday host, program director, and music director. She later moved to New York and spent years at Power 105.1. She is still heard on WBLS in New York, on SiriusXM’s The Heat, and through her nationally syndicated Déjà Vu Show, which Compass says airs in more than 20 markets.