'Dept. Q's' Missing Episodes Almost Make Sense With the Mystery of the Netflix Series 'Dept. Q' premiered on Netflix on May 29, 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 30 2025, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

One of the worst things that can happen when you get into a new Netflix show is to have the show suddenly disappear from the streaming service. That's what happened for fans of the thriller series Dept. Q. Well, sort of. After they watched the premiere on the streaming platform, the other episodes suddenly disappeared.

It left many wondering what happened to Dept. Q on Netflix. In a way, it's a perfect mystery to go along with the thriller series, which centers on a detective struggling to solve a cold case. OK, maybe this isn't quite as dramatic, or as exciting, since it's just a case of missing episodes. But it definitely got early fans talking about the show and wondering what comes next.

Source: Netflix

What happened to 'Dept. Q' on Netflix?

After Dept. Q premiered on Netflix on May 29, 2025, some users reported not being able to watch all of the episodes. They took to social media to share their concerns and see if anyone had similar issues. One shared a post on Reddit where they asked others if they, too, were unable to watch more episodes.

"So I started watching Dept. Q today (in the U.S.), where all episodes are supposed to be available as of today," they wrote. "Get to the end of Episode 2, and it won't continue, saying I cannot watch it anymore. When I go to look up the series — all that's there is the trailer. What????"

@netflix I was finishing up the 4th episode of Dept. Q and ready for the next episode and POOF 🪄 magically gone and nowhere to be found. WTF?! — Dr. Laci Hendricks (@DrLaciMobileDoc) May 30, 2025

Another user commented on the thread to say that they called Netflix support and were informed that Netflix was aware of a "streaming error." They also said that they restarted their modem and they were then able to see the rest of the episodes. Afterward, some users reported that Dept. Q episodes were back on Netflix.

For others, however, the show was unavailable even when they searched for it. It looks like it's a technical issue that users in the U.S. are experiencing. As of May 30, for some, the show is still not searchable on Netflix. It's worth noting that the show is not searchable by the title Department Q, however, which is where some users might have an error. While some subscribers watched just one episode before the rest were gone, others got more than halfway through the season before they could no longer play the series.

@netflix I can’t watch Dept. Q for some reason please 🙏🏿 fix this. pic.twitter.com/TGqYCFvfVm — JP Valentine (@lilmangamr) May 30, 2025

Is there a second season of 'Dept. Q'?

As of now, there is no confirmation about a second season of Dept. Q. There is potential for more seasons, though. Dept. Q is based on a book series, so there are more stories to tell. Chloe Pirrie, who plays Merritt, told Yahoo that she hopes Netflix renews the show for another season.