What Happened to DJ Armstrong Jr.'s Ears? Social Media Speculation Explained Some fans have questions about DJ Armstrong Jr., but the answers aren’t as clear as you might expect. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 18 2026, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@UMBCAthletics

Every so often, something small catches people’s attention during a game. Suddenly, it becomes a bigger conversation online. That’s been the case for DJ Armstrong Jr., as basketball fans have started asking questions that go beyond his performance on the court.

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If you’ve come across conversations about the latest University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Retrievers game, you’ve probably seen the same question pop up from time to time: What happened to DJ Armstrong Jr.’s ears? Unfortunately, this is just a question that comes up anytime his face pops up on the TV screen during a game. Turns out, however, you might be a bit disappointed if you’ve tried going down this rabbit hole for the details on what happened to his ears.

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What happened to DJ Armstrong Jr.'s ears hasn’t been publicly explained.

At a glance, DJ Armstrong Jr.’s ears look severely swollen as if he were suffering from a severe ear infection. Naturally, the other assumption made at first glance is that he was simply born with some sort of condition that caused his ears to look different. At this point, there has never been any confirmed explanation for what happened to his ears. It doesn’t appear as if he’s addressed it on social media. Likewise, there are no credible reports with any medical information either.

The lack of information, however, hasn’t stopped basketball fans from talking. In fact, it is that lack of information that has likely further fueled the conversation about his ears in the first place.

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On platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), some users have pointed out what they’ve noticed and asked questions, often framing it as curiosity rather than criticism. One X user wrote, “Genuine question with no malice intended — what’s up with DJ Armstrong’s ears from UMBC?” Others have made similar observations, trying to understand what they’re seeing without any clear answer to go on.

Genuine question with no malice intended - what’s up with DJ Armstrong’s ears from UMBC? — Gucci Coochie (@coochiekombucha) March 18, 2026

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The internet has been left to speculate about what they think happened to his ears.

Without a scrap of an explanation, the internet has done what the internet does best: Speculate. Across social media platforms, a few different guesses have emerged, including cauliflower ear. According to the Cleveland Clinic, cauliflower ear is a permanent deformity caused by repeated blunt trauma to the ear. The condition is extremely common in contact sports.

Some have speculated the possibility of keloids. According to the Mayo Clinic, keloids are raised areas of scar tissue that can form after skin injuries such as piercings. Likewise, some speculated it could just be an infection resulting from a bad ear piercing.

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It is important to keep in mind that these are just guesses and speculation made by people who are trying to make sense of something they don’t understand. To date, there is no credible information, nor has DJ spoken out about his ears.

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Ignoring his ears, DJ also stands out for his performance on the court.

While the online conversation continues, DJ has been making a name for himself on the court. As of March 2026, per the College Football Network, he’s averaging 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He has established himself as a key scoring option for UMBC.

Known for his three-point shooting and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, he’s earned the nickname “3-Jay.” Turns out, basketball actually runs in his family. His father, Darrell Armstrong, had a long NBA career and later worked as a coach. That influence is something DJ has openly acknowledged, especially when it comes to work ethic and approach to the game.

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