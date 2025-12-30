Dominik Mysterio Will Be out of Action for a Bit The talented WWE Superstar enjoyed the best year of his career in 2025. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 30 2025, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the most talented young Superstars in the WWE is Dominik Mysterio. He can jump from the top rope, perform unexpected moves, and delight viewers with his charisma. Unfortunately, Dominik will be out of action for an indefinite amount of time.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dominik? Here's what we know about the situation that will keep the WWE Superstar from competing over the course of the first weeks of 2026. Audiences will have to wait before the AAA MegaCampeón can get back on his feet.

Source: WWE

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dominik Mysterio?

According to Sports Illustrated, the WWE revealed that Dominik suffered from a shoulder injury. The extent of the damage remains unknown, and a return window for the Superstar wasn't provided. Dominik is occasionally prone to injuries due to the risky maneuvers he adds to his arsenal. Dominik's quest for glory continues. Even if he is away from the ring for a while, the wrestler's accomplishments can't be denied.

Dominik wins championships all over the world. It doesn't matter who holds the WWE's own Intercontinental Championship, or the AAA MegaCampeonato in Mexico, Rey Mysterio's son will always be ready to tackle a challenge. In Dominik's absence, the WWE will need to determine who will grab the spotlight. Several storylines are available to choose from, meaning that other Superstars will become more relevant on Monday Night Raw now that Dominik isn't able to compete.

Article continues below advertisement

Few people can shine in the promotion without proper screen time. Dominik's injury could give stars like Penta, El Grande Americano, and others the opportunity to take their narratives to the next level. The only thing left to do for Dominik is to heal. Wrestlers always put their bodies on the line, with the possibility of every move accidentally turning into a painful injury.

Source: WWE

Article continues below advertisement

Dominik Mysterio had the best year of his career in 2025.

2025 is done in WWE. John Cena retired, Brock Lesnar returned, and Netflix proved that they are ready to explore their partnership with the promotion to its full potential. The year brought plenty of changes to the roster of the WWE. Dominik is one of the Superstars who will walk away from 2025 with plenty of accomplishments to his name. Rey Mysterio's son was able to face John twice during the final year of his trajectory.

Despite his young age, Dominik knows how to keep up the pace of a match with some of the WWE's most experienced competitors. After all, his first major match during a Premium Live Event was against Seth Rollins. Superstars with a longer tenure in the company would kill for Dominik's accomplishments. A few years from now, the young man could headline events such as SummerSlam or WrestleMania.