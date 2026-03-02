University of Colorado Quarterback Dominiq Ponder Dies at 23 — What Happened? Dominiq died at the age of 23 on March 1, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 2 2026, 3:28 p.m. ET Source: x / @ Colorado Buffaloes Football

Fans of the Colorado Buffaloes are asking what happened to the University of Colorado's football team's quarterback, Dominiq Ponder. Dominiq died at the age of 23 on March 1, 2026.

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo announced the tragic news with a statement on March 1, per ESPN. "The entire CU Athletics family is devastated at the tragic passing of Dominiq Ponder," he said. "He epitomized the values of passion, enthusiasm, leadership, toughness, and intelligence that were revered by his teammates and coaches alike. Our hearts go out to his family and all of his teammates during this difficult time." So what happened?

What happened to Dominiq Ponder?

Dominiq died in a car accident, according to the Colorado State Patrol. The accident happened at approximately 3 a.m. The quarterback was driving a 2023 Tesla Model 3 when he lost control of the vehicle going westbound on Baseline Road near Newland Court. He was reportedly crossing the eastbound lane while on a curve and crashed through a guardrail and hit an electrical line pole. The vehicle rolled down an embankment and landed on its wheels before catching on fire.

The Colorado Buffaloes Football team shared a post on X confirming the sad news. The post read, "The Colorado Football family mourns the passing of Dominiq Ponder. We honor his life, his spirit, and the light he brought to Boulder. Forever a Buffalo." Dominiq was pronounced dead at the scene, and the authorities think speed may have contributed to the accident. No other cars were involved in the accident, and Dominiq was alone in his vehicle when the accident occurred.

Coach Deion Sanders also shared his condolences on X. "God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, & Loved ones," he wrote. "Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord, Comfort us."

Dominiq had played for the Colorado Buffaloes for two seasons after he transferred from transferring from Bethune-Cookman University. He had played football in high school in Florida before attending the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy in South Carolina, where he went on to play for Bethune-Cookman University.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Colton Allen also shared a touching tribute to his teammate on social media. "I don’t even know how to put this into words," he wrote on Instagram. "We spend so much time stressing about stuff that feels huge in the moment but honestly doesn’t matter. Life. Money. Opinions. None of that feels important right now. Life is such a blessing from God, but it’s also so short and fragile. You don’t really understand that until something like this happens."

"Dom, you were a blessing to so many people," he continued. "You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I’m grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I’ll carry those with me for the rest of my life. What happened feels so final. It feels heavy. It hurts."