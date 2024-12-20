What Happened to Ernie Johnson’s Sister? A Closer Look at Her Tragic Passing Ernie Johnson was always extremely close to his sister Christine. By D.M. Published Dec. 20 2024, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ernie.johnson

Longtime sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, host of TNT’s Inside the NBA, has been a prominent sports figure for decades. The host, who first joined Turner Sports in 1989, was absent from his post recently — leaving fans concerned for his health. However, on Dec. 18, Ernie’s cohost revealed shocking news about the broadcaster’s family.

"Tonight we're going to pause for a moment to step away from basketball," Adam Lefkoe said. "We're going to send our deepest condolences to our friend and mentor Ernie Johnson. ... Yesterday Ernie's beloved sister Christine Johnson passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72 years old.” For those who are curious about the circumstances surrounding Ernie’s sister’s death, here is everything we know.

Source: Instagram/@ernie.johnson

What happened to Ernie Johnson’s sister?

Ernie Johnson’s sister, Christine, died on Dec. 18 after a long battle with cancer. “Christine was a beloved sister and friend who touched the lives of many with her kindness and warm spirit,” read her obituary. “She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

While Christine has largely stayed out of the spotlight, her impact on Ernie’s career is undeniable. He credits her with teaching him the importance of resilience and maintaining a sense of purpose, lessons he has carried into his work with Turner Sports for over three decades. Ernie has a successful career as a broadcaster, although he admits that he previously considered teaching, after being inspired by his sisters.

Source: Instagram/@ernie.johnson

Ernie wrote a letter to his younger self for Maria Shriver’s Sunday Paper, and he revealed that he aspired to have a career in education before becoming a sports broadcaster. “Your two older sisters, Dawn and Chris, were both teachers,” Ernie wrote. “You’ll consider becoming a high school teacher and baseball coach. You’re really not thinking much about a career in broadcasting, though you’ve been around it most of your life, and your dad was really good at it.”

Ernie Johnson has built a successful career as a broadcaster.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ernie Johnson’s time as a broadcaster has resulted in a $16 million net worth. Ernie began his career in local sports broadcasting before joining Turner Sports. Over the years, he solidified his reputation as one of the most versatile broadcasters in the business, covering Major League Baseball, the Olympics, and NCAA events, in addition to his signature role on Inside the NBA.

Ernie has also increased his wealth through various speaking engagements, book deals, and endorsements. His 2017 memoir, Unscripted: The Unpredictable Moments That Make Life Extraordinary, resonated with readers and sports fans.