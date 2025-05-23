Something Horrible Happens to Ethan After Simone Rejects His Proposal in 'Sirens' Whatever ends up happening to Ethan? By Jennifer Farrington Published May 23 2025, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The Netflix limited series Sirens (which, like Peacock’s Apples Never Fall, may not see a Season 2) features big names like Julianne Moore, who plays Michaela, and Kevin Bacon as her on-screen husband, Peter Kell. The show delivered some pretty major plot twists, but as the story unfolded, many viewers were left a little confused, especially when it came to the character Ethan, played by Glenn Howerton, and what actually happened to him.

Ethan was, at one point, Simone’s (Milly Alcock) love interest. After taking their relationship public, he attempted to propose, attempted being the operative word here, because he wasn’t successful. And unfortunately, that gesture seemed to set him on a path to destruction. So, what exactly does Ethan’s fate in Sirens look like?

What happened to Ethan in 'Sirens'?

Ethan’s time on Sirens ends with him recovering in the hospital after falling off a cliff at Kell’s cliffside retreat. While he survives the fall, he ends up pretty banged up, with two broken legs and several other injuries. The fall seems to stem from a fight with Simone, who rejected his marriage proposal. And honestly, getting turned down by your girlfriend right after popping the question is enough to push anyone over the edge, in Ethan’s case, quite literally.

While there was some speculation that Simone may have pushed him off the cliff, it’s revealed that Ethan was drunk and slipped. Thankfully, he does survive and is shown in the hospital at the start of Episode 5, also the season finale.

Simone does come to visit Ethan, because how could she not, considering their argument may have played a role in what happened. But Ethan isn’t exactly on board with her offering up a dose of sympathy. So naturally, when she shows up, he yells at her to leave. Not only did she reject him, but now she’s trying to show compassion?

Then Peter, who’s also in the room, steps in and tells Ethan to be more respectful toward Simone. And by the end of the finale, it’s clear why: Simone and Peter have a thing. How original. So, if that's what happens to Ethan, then where does that leave Simone and Peter?

Simone and Peter end up becoming a thing in 'Sirens.'

After Michaela finds out about Peter and Simone’s kiss, and has a picture to prove it, she sends Simone packing. Peter, obviously not OK with this, is later seen telling Michaela he wants a divorce. So, let us guess … he wants to be with Simone? Pretty much.

While Simone was planning to leave with her sister Devon, whose arrival seems to have sparked all this chaos, they don’t make it back to the mainland. And that brings Peter and Simone back together just long enough for him to apologize and essentially invite her to take Michaela’s place. But during an interview with TODAY, Julianne Moore made it clear that Devon’s arrival didn’t really change the outcome. "I think it was inevitable," she said of her character’s marriage to Peter.