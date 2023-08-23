Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Disney Plus 'Ahsoka' Wastes No Time Revealing Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn's Whereabouts (SPOILERS) At long last, 'Star Wars' fans finally know what happened to Ezra Bridger, thanks to the series premiere of 'Ahsoka.' Read on for more details. By Allison DeGrushe Aug. 23 2023, Published 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Disney XD

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-2 of Ahsoka. After literal years (three, to be exact) of anticipation, Ahsoka is finally here! The streaming miniseries, a spinoff from The Mandalorian and a continuation of the animated series Star Wars Rebels, follows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) as she investigates a looming threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

Article continues below advertisement

Though the Disney Plus series is bound to explore several mysteries, the biggest one fans hope Ahsoka solves has to do with Ezra Bridger. In case you need a recap, Ezra sacrificed himself to Grand Admiral Thrawn and disappeared with him in the Rebels series finale. So, where did they go? What happened to Ezra?! Luckily, Ahsoka wastes no time answering those questions, so stick around to find out more.

Source: Disney XD

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Ezra Bridger?

Although there are still some unanswered questions, Ahsoka quickly reveals where Ezra and Thrawn have been for the last several years — and it completely changes the Star Wars franchise. As it turns out, the pair traveled to a different galaxy. OK, talk about a mind-blowing twist!

This is the first time Star Wars has ever traveled outside the galaxy that's already far, far away. There have been brief mentions of other galaxies here and there, but no one has ever attempted to travel to another one — until now.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney Plus

According to Lady Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), one of Thrawn's allies, the purrgil took Ezra and Thrawn to a distant place called Peridea. The two-episode premiere revealed that beings from Peridea once visited the Star Wars galaxy, and they left behind an ancient star map, which Lady Elsbeth uses to chart a path to Peridea.