Home > FYI Source: Instagram Rapper Headkrack Left 'The Morning Hustle' and Said It Was a 'Mutual' Decision By Joseph Allen Mar. 6 2023, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

There's been a hosting shakeup on iHeartRadio and Reach Media's The Morning Hustle. News recently broke that Kyle Santillian, who previously hosted a morning show at iHeartMedia’s 107.5 WGCI Chicago, will be joining the show as a new host. This news came as Headkrack, one of the show's long-time hosts, left the station, leading some to wonder what happened to him.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Headkrack?

The news of Headkrack's departure from The Morning Hustle has left many wondering whether he was fired from the show or decided to quit. In a post on his Instagram Story, Headkrack seemed to suggest that neither was the truth. "Had to do what I had to do. Wasn’t fired, didn’t quit. It was a Mexican standoff where both corners backed away with guns drawn," he wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Headkrack had been with The Morning Hustle since the show launched in January 2020, and he had previously worked as a co-host of the Rickey Smiley morning show. He continues to serve as a co-host on Dish Nation. In a video on Instagram, Headkrack made it clear that the show was never exactly what he expected it to be, and said that he had walked away after failing to renegotiate his contract. He also said that the show was taking a toll on his mental health.

Kyle Santillian will be replacing Headkrack on the show.

Whatever happened with Headkrack, The Morning Hustle is clearly moving forward. In a press release announcing the new host, the show did not address any questions about why Headkrack had left. Instead, they were focused on their new host, Kyle Santallian, and began singing his praises as a seasoned radio personality.

Article continues below advertisement

“Kyle is an exceptional morning show anchor. His years of experience and passion for morning radio will be a fantastic addition to The Morning Hustle,'" said senior VP of programming Colby Tyner. Kyle was working as a morning radio host in Chicago for the past seven years, and the press release said that Kyle will bring the same infectious energy he had on that show to The Morning Hustle, which is syndicated into more than 30 urban areas across the country.

Article continues below advertisement

“I’m extremely excited to be joining The Morning Hustle," Kyle said in his own statement about his new job. “Having a chance to be a part of a nationally syndicated show has always been a dream of mine and I don’t take it for granted! Thank you to David Kantor, Colby Colb and thank you to the entire Reach Media team! Now let’s get it!”

Headkrack was recently spotted in the audience at Chris Rock's Netflix special.