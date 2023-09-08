Home > Viral News > Influencers Influencer Hudson Deegan Is Back on a Bike After Suffering Serious Injury Hudson Deegan, a motocross rider and influencer, disappeared from the public eye for a few months after he crashed his bike and took a nasty fall. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 8 2023, Published 1:16 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Just the Gist: Hudson Deegan, the son of pro motocross rider Brian Deegan, is an influencer and motocross rider.

He reportedly crashed his bike and took a "nasty" fall.

Hudson then disappeared from the public eye for a few months but recently returned and got back on his bike.

Influencer and youth motocross rider Hudson Deegan is best known for his daring stunts and exceptional motorbike riding skills. He's quickly established himself as one of the sport's most talented competitors, but recently, the athlete mysteriously disappeared from the public eye. So, what happened to Hudson? Is he OK? Read on for all the known details.

What happened to Hudson Deegan?

On June 14, X (formerly known as Twitter) user Studio Cat (@StudioCat5) shared a post wondering what happened to Hudson Deegan. They tweeted, "Anyone know what happened to Hudson Deegan? Believe he took an ambulance ride out of Cahuilla a week or [two] back, but no mention of it on social [media] or the vlogs."

The post received several replies, with many people revealing what they've heard regarding Hudson. One person said they were at the race where Hudson crashed, adding that the young racer "went down." As a result, the track was shut down for nearly an hour.

Anyone know what happened to Hudson Deegan? Believe he took an ambulance ride out of Cahuilla a week or 2 back but no mention of it on social or the vlogs. — Studio Cat (@StudioCat5) June 14, 2023

Another person reiterated that statement, writing that Hudson "crashed and got taken to hospital track was closed for a while. No surgery, but possible vertebrae cracked or bruised." They also noted that the motocross rider would sport a neck brace during recovery.

Someone else pointed out that Hudson's father, Brian Deegan, briefly mentioned the whole ordeal toward the end of the family's Thunder Valley vlog. In the video, Brian explained that Hudson "had a bad crash" but assured fans that the young boy was doing better and would make a full recovery — and that he did!

Hudson recently got back on his bike for the first time in five months.

On Aug. 30, 2023, Hudson returned to his family's YouTube channel and got back on a dirtbike for the first time in five months. Hudson didn't speak on the crash or his serious injuries, but he briefly addressed his five month absence and expressed his excitement to "ride out" with his friends.

However, many fans took to the comment section and shared how happy they were to see Hudson back on the bike. "I'm so glad to see Hudson is finally on the bike again and that his back is feeling much better," one person wrote. "As always, you are all amazing and keep up your awesome work ethic!"