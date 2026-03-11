What Happened to Jackie and Juan Guzman in Edinburg, Texas? The couple leaves behind five children. By Niko Mann Updated March 11 2026, 2:09 p.m. ET Source: GoFundMe / Marce Diaz

A shocking incident took place in Edinburg, Texas, on Feb. 28, 2026, that took the lives of four people, including a husband and wife, Jackie and Juan Guzman. The couple leaves behind five children.

According to Valley Central, six victims total were injured in the tragedy, which occurred at the 10500 block of Highway 107. As a result, four people – Valente Trevino, 41, Eliazar Gabriel Martinez, 36, Jacklyn Marie Ortiz, 33, and 34-year-old Juan Luis Guzman, 34, died from their injuries. Marco Antonio Quintero, 35, and 25-year-old Datrell Dezman Fleming remain hospitalized, with one in critical condition and the other in stable condition. So, what happened?

Here's what happened to Jackie and Juan Guzman.

Jackie and Juan Guzman were shot to death in an apparent dispute between neighbors that resulted in a "road rage" incident on Feb. 28. Deputies from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call at the 10500 block of Highway 10, but no one on the scene would cooperate, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra, and the deputies left. However, multiple 911 calls were placed around 7:51 p.m., indicating that shots had been fired at the same location.

Upon arriving on the scene, the deputies found several people with gunshot wounds and began measures to save lives. Valente, Eliazar, and Jacklyn were pronounced dead at the scene, and Juan was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The authorities said that the shooting may have been a result of an earlier road rage incident on the same day, but they did not immediately name any suspects in the shooting deaths.

Deputies responded to a neighbor dispute call in the 10500 blk of Hwy 107 in rural Edinburg. Multiple people were shot. Two males and one female were deceased on scene. Three males were transported to a hospital, where one additional male didn’t survive. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/Ews62WN41i — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) March 1, 2026

"Deputies responded to a neighbor dispute call in the 10500 block of Hwy 107 in rural Edinburg," Sheriff Guerra wrote on X. "Multiple people were shot. Two males and one female were deceased on scene. Three males were transported to a hospital, where one additional male didn’t survive. Investigation is ongoing." According to KRGV News, an argument between two neighbors and a road rage incident may have led to the homicides.

A GoFundMe was set up to help support the family's five children and cover funeral expenses. "After a tragic incident this past Saturday, Feb 28th 2026, the families of Juan Guzman and Jacklyn Guzman are raising funds to properly bury and accommodate expenses that arise," read a statement on the website. "Juan and Jacklyn leave behind 5 beautiful children, who will not have Mom or Dad."

"We, kindly, ask to please help our grieving family in these most difficult moments," it continued. "This fundraiser will help cover expenses and support our family during this heartbreaking and unspeakable times. We thank you, even if it’s a $1. Thank you! Anything helps, we also ask to please have us in your prayers. Have their children in your prayers! Thank you so much and may God bless everyone who prayers and donates."