Jacksepticeye Continues to Work on His Legacy After Years of Dominating YouTube The popular YouTuber used to work with Markiplier during the earlier days of his career as a content creator.

In any entertainment field, it's hard to maintain momentum for many years. Instead of worrying about what the future holds, Jacksepticeye took a different approach when he realized that his channel might be beyond its prime. The YouTube content creator from Ireland started on the platform thanks to a PewDiePie shoutout and what he worked on alongside Markiplier. The YouTubers were really close friends, although each of them took their channels in different directions.

Creating a follower base on the internet can be difficult due to how audiences turn their attention to the next big thing. Jacksepticeye attempted to tackle the problem directly, instead of constantly changing the nature of his videos in order to keep his view count consistent. Where is Jacksepticeye now? Here's what we know about what the YouTuber has been up to during the recent years of his career.

Where is Jaksepticeye now?

According to his social media profiles, Jacksepticeye (Seán William McLoughlin) continues to produce content for YouTube, Instagram and even TikTok. The influencer has also given voice acting a shot, perfecting his skills as a performer who can bring characters to life. Even if Jacksepticeye doesn't get the massive views he used to receive during his peak, it's clear that the content creator still has a passion for what he does.

In 2025, Jacksepticeye continued to shine the spotlight on independent video games. While most content creators focus on major releases, Jacksepticeye helps developers by showcasing their games in front of millions of viewers. The YouTuber has enjoyed diving into titles such as Supermarket Simulator and Kindergarten 3. Jacksepticeye balances this strategy out by playing more commercial adventures, like Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding 2.

Jacksepticeye stopped following Markiplier.

Markiplier (Mark Edward Fischbach) is another famous YouTuber who has grown to have millions of followers on the platform. Thanks to the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, Markiplier was embraced by the internet more than a decade ago. The horror story created by Scott Cawthon and their relationship with PewDiePie was what brought Markiplier and Jacksepticeye together in the first place, making them realize that there was potential for them to work together.

Markiplier was crucial to the earlier years of Jacksepticeye's career, but something eventually drew the content creators apart. While no official explanation was ever given, the internet paid close attention when Jacksepticeye stopped following Markiplier's social media profiles. One of the factors that could have influenced the decision was the internet's insistence of pitching the two friends as a romantic couple, as well as developments that weren't disclosed to the public.