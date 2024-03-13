Home > Entertainment > Movies What Ever Happened to Jake Lloyd, the 10-year-old That Played Young Anakin Skywalker? “He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social. It's kind of like having more of the old Jake back," Jake's mom said. By Brandon Charles Mar. 13 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Getty

2024 marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Though the film made over a billion dollars with a budget of $115 million, for nearly the entire time since its release, the film has been panned.

Unfortunately, one of the movie’s leads was then just 10-years-old. Jake Lloyd played the role of a young Anakin Skywalker / future Darth Vader. Critics weren’t too kind, and many people have assumed Jake stepped away from Hollywood due to Star Wars. However, according to his mom, that’s not exactly what happened.

Jake Lloyd will not be appearing in any Star Wars films or series any time soon.

In an interview with Scripps News published March 11, 2024, Jake’s mom Lisa Lloyd spoke extensively about where her son has been and why he won’t be reprising his infamous role in the near future.

The 35-year-old hasn’t been in the public eye for quite some time. He retired from acting in 2001. Based on a March 12, 2012 interview with The Sun, Jake spoke about the toll being Anakin took on him at school.

"My entire school life was really a living hell, and I had to do up to 60 interviews a day. Other children were really mean to me,” Jake said. “They would make the sound of the lightsaber every time they saw me. It was totally mad.”

“It totally threw him off into an even worse depression,” Jake’s mom said. “As a mom, you're just pulling your hair out because your child needs help. You know that he's sick. You know that he's not going to get any better unless he gets some medication.”

Jake hit his bottom in 2015.

In 2015, Jake was not taking his meds and attacked his mom. According to TMZ, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department was called on March 26. Jake’s mom declined to press charges.

Things got worse in July 2015 when he was arrested in South Carolina for reckless driving, driving without a license, and resisting arrest. He was held for 10 months in the Colleton County Detention Center before being transferred to a psychiatric hospital.

On Jan. 29, 2020 Jake’s mom gave an update about her son’s condition to Geek News Now. “We would like to thank everyone for their kind words, their support, and goodwill. Jake has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, but unfortunately he also has a symptom called anosognosia which causes a lack of insight into his illness. This only adds to the struggle he faces, which has been very difficult after the tragic loss of his younger sister, Madison.”

Since that statement Jake suffered a full-blown psychotic break in March 2023. In the Scripps interview, Lisa explained the episode led Jake going to a hospital that day, and a few months later, he was transferred to an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation facility, bringing us to today. Jake is 10 months into an 18 month stay.

“He’s doing much better than I expected,” says his mother Lisa. “He is relating to people better and becoming a little bit more social, which is really nice. It's kind of like having more of the old Jake back, because he has always been incredibly social until he became schizophrenic.”

He may have not liked Star Wars while in school, but now he’s a fan.

For the die hard Star Wars fans, Jake’s mom did give an update on the former Anakin Skywalker's feelings about all things Star Wars. “He loves all the new Star Wars stuff. People think Jake hates Star Wars. He loves it.”