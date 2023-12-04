Home > Entertainment Philadelphia Sports Reporter Jamie Apody Seems to Be Taking a Leave of Absence 6 ABC Philadelphia's Jamie Apody has been absent from the airwaves for weeks, and many viewers want to know what happened to the sports reporter. By Joseph Allen Dec. 4 2023, Published 11:09 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jamieapody

The Gist: 6 ABC Philadelphia sports journalist Jamie Apody has been absent from the network for more than a month.

Jamie appears to be taking a leave of absence, but it's unclear if she'll ever return to the network at all.

Fans have made it known that they aren't happy about Jamie's absence, and want her back as soon as possible.

Philadelphia sports reporter Jamie Apody seems to have disappeared. Regular viewers have noticed that Jamie has been absent from the airwaves for much of November, and now they, want to better understand what happened to Jamie that has led to her extended absence from 6 ABC Philadelphia.

While Jamie's absence has been a mystery to viewers for much of November, more answers about exactly what happened to her are starting to emerge. We don't have the full story yet, but it seems like we may finally be getting somewhere.

What happened to Jamie Apody?

Jamie hasn't been seen on 6 ABC since the end of the Philadelphia Phillies season in October, which naturally led many to wonder whether she had been fired or decided to leave the station of her own accord. Jamie has been with the station for more than a decade. She was present for some of the most substantial victories the town has seen, including a Super Bowl and a World Series.

Although she has been posting on social media regularly, Jamie has yet to explain her absence from 6 ABC. For now at least, her bio is still on the news station's website, and her bios on social media still say that she works for the station. Thanks to some digging from Crossingboard.com, though, we may now know why Jamie isn't on the air or writing stories for the website.

Jamie's email currently returns an out-of-office message that says "I am currently taking a leave of absence from my 6abc sports-casting duties and will not be responding to emails related to my work at 6abc." It would appear, then, that Jamie is taking a leave of absence, and is still employed with the network. The reason for this leave of absence is unclear, and it's also unclear when or if Jamie may return to the station.

Fans are concerned about Jamie's absence.

Although Jamie hasn't addressed her absence on social media, fans have weighed in to say that they hope she's back soon, and that her leave of absence doesn't ultimately mean that she'll be fired from the station. "You are more than just a sports journalist you are our friend. We are so glad to see that you are doing well. I hope Channel 6 comes to their senses and brings you back. I hold no malice toward the new girl but I like your reporting so much better," one person wrote.